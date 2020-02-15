Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 14.69% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $105,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

