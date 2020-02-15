Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,547 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $48,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $5,389,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $304.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $304.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

