Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $106.57 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,849 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 10.72% of NanoString Technologies worth $106,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,832 shares of company stock worth $2,560,278. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

