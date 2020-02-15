Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $53.44 Million Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Trade Desk worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $2,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $1,176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,247 shares of company stock worth $50,648,522. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $305.30 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.89 and its 200 day moving average is $242.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.74.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

