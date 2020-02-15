Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $53.45 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Workday worth $53,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

