Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $65.64 Million Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,908 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.42% of Proto Labs worth $65,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 96.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $100.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

