Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.56% of AeroVironment worth $52,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 328,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

