Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Twilio worth $51,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,288 shares of company stock worth $17,290,870 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.