Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Twitter worth $66,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,840 shares of company stock worth $5,738,489 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

