Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,342 shares during the period. 2U comprises 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.59% of 2U worth $100,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TWOU. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.57. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.