Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Crispr Therapeutics accounts for 2.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.52% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $185,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $55.80 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.