Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,690 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 2.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Splunk worth $157,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $172.52 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

