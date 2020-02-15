Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,957 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $62,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after purchasing an additional 813,747 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,953,000 after acquiring an additional 195,821 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

