Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 568,175 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of LendingClub worth $73,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,981,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,181,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,225 shares of company stock valued at $197,777. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

