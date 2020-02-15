Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 325,528 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,528 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 15.89% of Compugen worth $48,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compugen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $459.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.