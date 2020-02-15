Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 380,060 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,060 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Roku worth $75,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 51.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

