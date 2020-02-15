Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,778 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of Cerus worth $41,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.