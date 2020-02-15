Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $44,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $380.40 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.