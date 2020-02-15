Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,789 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paypal worth $77,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Motco grew its position in Paypal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 66,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Paypal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.