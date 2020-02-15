Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $36,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

