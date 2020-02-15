Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122,972 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Teladoc Health worth $76,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.