Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,542 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Baidu worth $52,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 12.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,043 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

