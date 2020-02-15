Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,253,840 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,840 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pinduoduo worth $65,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.1% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 477,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $972,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $377,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 321.2% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

