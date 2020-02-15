Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,195 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $56,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

