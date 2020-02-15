Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,812 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Teradyne worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $32,417,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares during the period.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

