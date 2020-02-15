Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $399.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.44. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

