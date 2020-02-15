Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $364,910.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $364,910.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,927.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.02693805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.04481394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00786991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00914955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00105473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00660591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,312,446,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,404,196,424 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

