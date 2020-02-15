Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $69,874.00 and $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

