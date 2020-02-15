NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NiSource by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,874. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

