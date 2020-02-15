Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.18

News articles about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -3.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s ranking:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 243,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.