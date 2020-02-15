NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99,700.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. NIX has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $99,700.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,227.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02752923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.04745271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00791743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00932204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00115354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00688668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

