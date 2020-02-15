NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $103,505.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,987.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.02705727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.38 or 0.04518076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00798713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00916163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00105232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00657345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

