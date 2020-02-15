NOIA Network Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $49,118.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 261% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00481706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.23 or 0.06187214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

