NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0008

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $485,729.00 and approximately $4,813.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,242,394 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

