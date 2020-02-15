NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $501,227.00 and $8,815.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,220,792 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

