Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 557,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 1,305.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomura by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.