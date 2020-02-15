Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Nordson posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 7,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

