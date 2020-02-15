Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.28% of Northrim BanCorp worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

