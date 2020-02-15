Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NWN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 125,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,592. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $59,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

