Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

NCLH traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

