Novacoin (NVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $933.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $886,908.00 and approximately $933.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046386 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,010.03 or 1.00919429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.