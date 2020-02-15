NPCoin (NPC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,352.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $3,352.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.