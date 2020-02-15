NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NRG Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

