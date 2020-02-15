NuBits (USNBT) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. NuBits has a total market cap of $666,626.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

