Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.38% of Nucor worth $1,095,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 1,995,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

