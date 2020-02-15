Nuggets Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $741,402.00 and $15.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.