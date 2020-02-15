Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $554,538.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00050624 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $554,538.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,098 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

