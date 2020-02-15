Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $470,029.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00050583 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $470,029.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,112 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

