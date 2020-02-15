NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 815,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.