Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

